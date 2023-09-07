BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,496,000 after acquiring an additional 147,589 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,757,000 after acquiring an additional 153,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

