John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 96,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.76%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 90.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 92.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 216.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

