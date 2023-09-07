Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60.

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $163,400.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32.

INTA opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

