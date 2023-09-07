Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.80 million-$928.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.58 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

