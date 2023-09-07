Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $928,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

