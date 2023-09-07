Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $55,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,654,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 594,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after buying an additional 455,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

