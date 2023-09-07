Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,012 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

