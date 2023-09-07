Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,704 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

