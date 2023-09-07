Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 822,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,017. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

