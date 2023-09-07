Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 372 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,652 shares of company stock valued at $35,798,240. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

