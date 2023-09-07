MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.