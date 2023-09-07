Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 196.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $163.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.67. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,830 shares of company stock worth $1,051,117. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

