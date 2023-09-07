Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,742 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

