EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,429 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

