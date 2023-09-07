Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 372 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,652 shares of company stock valued at $35,798,240 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.