XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.20. XPeng shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 2,113,902 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

XPeng Stock Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

