ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Down to $44.81

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.81, but opened at $40.46. ABM Industries shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 66,177 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Trading Down 13.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.