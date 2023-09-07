abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 303,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 399,230 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $21.37.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

