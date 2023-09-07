Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,246,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,106 shares.The stock last traded at $19.77 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Overstock.com Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $886.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

