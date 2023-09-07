Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

