Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 16,206 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $108.73 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

