Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $350.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

