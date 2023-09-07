Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cognex by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Cognex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

