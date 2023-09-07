Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 228,778 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 228,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 83.3% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

