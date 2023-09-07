T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TROW stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

