400,557 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.34% of Premier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of PINC opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

