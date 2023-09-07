EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Natixis raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

EPAM opened at $261.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $439.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

