Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $470.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

