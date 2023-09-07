Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 16,154 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CF opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

