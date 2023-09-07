Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 221,350 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,350 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $21,436,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 483,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 132,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shutterstock by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.4 %

SSTK stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,785 shares of company stock worth $8,916,878. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

