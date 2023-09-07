Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.76% of EchoStar worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth $129,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.