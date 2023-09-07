Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,563 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.