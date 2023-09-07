O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 19,907 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.