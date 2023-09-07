iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.12

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 1814591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

