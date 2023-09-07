Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$34.00–$30.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of Express stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. Express has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 127,863.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

