O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.