Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.