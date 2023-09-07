Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.
Brady Stock Performance
Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $58.20.
Brady Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Brady
Brady Company Profile
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brady
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.