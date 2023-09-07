Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $265.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $300.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.90 and its 200-day moving average is $261.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $3.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.83) to GBX 5,500 ($69.46) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($56.33) to GBX 5,100 ($64.41) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.30) to GBX 6,300 ($79.57) in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

