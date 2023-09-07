Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.42)-$(0.39) EPS.
Asana Price Performance
Asana stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
