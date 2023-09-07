GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GitLab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

