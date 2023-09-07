Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 177,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 351,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BZH. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $873.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

