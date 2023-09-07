Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.7 %

ZS opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,115 shares of company stock worth $20,221,921 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $210,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

