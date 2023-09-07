AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $124.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

