Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.60- EPS.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Centene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,725,000 after acquiring an additional 377,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,679,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,552,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

