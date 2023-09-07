AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV opened at $115.05 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $124.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in AeroVironment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AeroVironment by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

