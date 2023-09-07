ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBNY opened at $37.42 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

