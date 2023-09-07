Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Brady Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

