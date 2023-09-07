Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $158.35 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $210,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.