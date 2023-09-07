AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.88 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.60.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AeroVironment by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $8,371,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.