Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.84. 149,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 459,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

SVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

